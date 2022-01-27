Early in the first half of the Ecuador - Brazil World Cup Qualifier game, Alexander Dominguez was sent off after a reckless challenge on La Verdeamarela forward Matheus Cunha. Check out the video of the foul here.

The Conmebol Qualifiers are known for being one of the most intense competitions on the planet. And that includes the reckless manner in which many of the South American players choose to approach each play.

But it seems that Ecuador and Brazil took that to the next level during their World Cup Qualifier game on Matchday 15. Early in the first half, before the clock hit the 30 minutes, referee Wilmar Roldan showed the red card three times - but the last one, against Allison, was overturned after a VAR revision.

Ecuador goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez, however, was the first to be sent off in what will be a day to forget for the 34-year-old. Minutes later, Emerson also saw the red card.

Ecuador's Dominguez sent off for ugly foul on Matheus Cunha

Dominguez got off to a poor start as he made a mistake coming out for a cross that resulted in the visitors' opening goal. Instead of making up for that mistake, he left his team down to ten men for an ugly challenge on Matheus Cunha. Check out the video of the foul here.