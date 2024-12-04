Video: Kylian Mbappe misses penalty with Real Madrid for second straight game

Real Madrid are facing Athletic Bilbao at the Nuevo San Mames Stadium for the rescheduled match of La Liga‘s 19th round. Midway through the second half, with the score 1-0 in favor of the home side, Kylian Mbappe had a chance to equalize from the penalty spot. However, the French forward missed, marking the second consecutive game in which he has failed to convert a penalty, following a similar miss against Liverpool last Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League.

The match in Bilbao was a tough one for Real Madrid. After a balanced first half, in which both teams went into the break level, Athletic took the lead just 8 minutes into the second half. Alex Berenguer pounced on a rebound inside the box after a save from Thibaut Courtois, scoring the opening goal.

Fifteen minutes later, Mbappe had an opportunity to level the score when referee Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez awarded a penalty to the visitors. The Frenchman stepped up to take the shot with his right foot, aiming for the equalizer. However, Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala guessed correctly and blocked the penalty, keeping the home side in front.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Real Madrid refused to give up and managed to equalize through Jude Bellingham: With just 12 minutes remaining, Mbappe took a shot from outside the box and Agirrezabala failed to hold onto the ball, allowing Bellingham score the equalizer, making it 1-1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The joy was short-lived for Real Madrid

The celebration was brief for the visitors. Less than two minutes after Bellingham’s goal, Federico Valverde made an uncharacteristic mistake, losing possession near his own penalty area. Gorka Guruzeta seized the opportunity, stealing the ball and racing towards Thibaut Courtois. The Athletic Bilbao forward calmly slotted the ball past the keeper, putting his side back in front with a decisive 2-1 goal that would stand as the final score, leaving Real Madrid with a bitter defeat.

Advertisement

Mbappe faces criticism after missed opportunities

Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid this summer as a free agent from Paris Saint-Germain, with sky-high expectations surrounding his arrival. Widely regarded as one of the best players in the world, the French striker was expected to deliver top-tier performances from the start. However, his recent displays have fallen short of those lofty expectations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While 10 goals and 2 assists in 20 games are solid numbers for most players, the standard at Real Madrid is much higher. Fans and analysts alike had hoped for performances more akin to those Mbappe delivered in France, where he regularly dazzled with his skill and consistency.

see also Former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale reveals his pick for the best coach he's ever had

The criticism surrounding Mbappe has intensified, especially after his costly penalty miss against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League last week, a miss that contributed to Real Madrid’s defeat. His failure to convert a penalty in Wednesday’s La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao will only add fuel to the fire, with many now questioning whether the pressure of playing at one of the world’s biggest clubs is starting to weigh on the young star.