Former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale reveals his pick for the best coach he's ever had

Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid in 2013 and became part of the squad that dominated European soccer, winning five Champions League titles with the Spanish giants. Over the years, the Welshman played under elite managers like José Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti. However, to everyone’s surprise, neither made the cut when Bale named the best coach of his career.

During a quick-fire style interview with Rio Ferdinand, shared on X by TNT Sports, the former Manchester United defender asked Bale about his top coach and the reasoning behind his pick.

To the surprise of many, Bale chose former Wales National Team coach Chris Coleman. “There’s probably a personal answer for me which would be Chris Coleman,” Bale said.

“Because we had such a great relationship. We qualified for a major tournament for the first time in 58 years,” he continued. “I felt like I was the focal point of the team and yeah what we achieved was incredible, so for me, it was Chris Coleman.”

Wales Manager Chris Coleman consoles Gareth Bale after loosing against Portugal in UEFA Euro 2016. (IMAGO / PanoramiC)

Coleman took charge of the Welsh National Team in 2012 and led them to qualify for UEFA Euro 2016, ending a 58-year drought. During that historic run, Wales advanced to the semifinals and achieved their highest-ever FIFA World Ranking of 8th in 2015.

Bale on Ancelotti’s return to Real Madrid

When Bale signed with Real Madrid in 2013, it was under the management of Carlo Ancelotti, who brought him to the club in a record-breaking €100 million deal, then the third-highest transfer fee in Los Blancos’ history.

In a 2021 interview with Sky Sports, Bale reflected on Ancelotti’s return to Real Madrid. “I know Carlo Ancelotti is a great manager. I get on with him well, we had some great times in the past,” Bale shared. “We had a great time together at Real Madrid, and I’m sure he’s going to be amazing in charge there.”

The time Mourinho praised Bale and took a shot at Real Madrid

After winning 19 trophies with Real Madrid, Bale returned to Tottenham Hotspur on loan, where he played under interim manager Ryan Mason and then José Mourinho.

Following Bale’s match-winning goal against Brighton back in 2020, Mourinho praised the Welshman and took a subtle jab at Real Madrid for letting him go. “I am pleased for him because he deserved that. When I have five minutes, I am going to Safari to look at Madrid’s website to see what they say,” Mourinho quipped.

“He knows we care about him, and we know he cares about us, the team, and the club, Spurs,” Mourinho added. “He’s the perfect fit. He’s very calm, very intelligent, and he has good feelings.”