Video: Lionel Messi nets first-touch goal to make it 4-0 in Inter Miami’s rout of Toronto FC

Lionel Messi got on the scoresheet in Inter Miami CF’s rout over Toronto FC on the road.

With 15 minutes remaining in the match between Toronto FC and Inter Miami CF, Lionel Messi managed to get on the scoresheet. With a first-time finish following a cross from the right, the Argentine star scored the fourth goal in his team’s rout.

With this goal, Messi reached eight goals so far this season and continues to set the tone for his team. This goal marked the 907th of his career, further cementing his legacy.

Rodrigo De Paul, Luis Suarez, and Sergio Reguilon had previously scored for the Herons. With this result, the Inter Miami CF aim to keep pace with league leaders Nashville SC.

Advertisement

The team coached by Diego Hoyos reaches 22 points with this victory and sits just one point behind the leader. It is worth noting that Nashville SC have played two fewer matches.

Messi strikes! 💥



Leo becomes the fastest player in MLS history with 100 goal contributions. pic.twitter.com/PYEfsbWaxy — Major League Soccer (@MLS) May 9, 2026

Toronto FC fight back twice but fall short

When it seemed that Inter Miami CF were heading for a commanding win on their trip to Canada, the home side had other plans to add some drama to the match. Colombian forward Emilio Aristizabal scored twice for Toronto FC, but it was only enough for the statistics in a 4–2 final victory for the Herons.

Advertisement

What’s next for Inter Miami?

Inter Miami face a demanding stretch of matches in May 2026 as they look to climb the MLS standings. The Herons will first travel to face FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium on May 13, followed by a quick turnaround to host the Portland Timbers at Nu Stadium on May 17.

The month concludes with a high-stakes home clash against the Philadelphia Union on May 24, testing the depth and endurance of the roster during a critical part of the regular season.