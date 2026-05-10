Pumas UNAM vs Club America LIVE: Liga MX 2026 Clausura QFs second leg

Pumas UNAM face Club America in the Liga MX 2026 Clausura quarterfinals second leg. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch and when it kicks off? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

Pumas UNAM face Club America in the final 90 minutes of the Liga MX 2026 Clausura quarterfinals to decide which side will advance to the semifinals. The Clasico Capitalino promises another intense battle, as usual, between two clubs that have built a fierce rivalry through the years.

The first matchup ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Estadio Banorte, leaving Pumas with the advantage of hosting the decisive game at home. Pumas arrive with an impressive record at home this tournament, losing only once in nine matches played in front of their fans. With Keylor Navas leading the defense and an attacking unit in strong form, the university side looks to end Club America’s recent dominance in knockout matchups.

Despite the intensity and strong rhythm shown by Pumas in the first leg, Club America managed to respond at key moments to keep their hopes alive in the series. Pumas opened the scoring early through Juninho before Isaias Violante equalized for America. The UNAM side answered with goals from Uriel Antuna and Jordan Carrillo, but the visitors fought back with penalty goals from Henry Martin and Alejandro Zendejas, leaving the quarterfinal tied 3-3 heading into the decisive second leg.