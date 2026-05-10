What happens if Club America win, tie or lose vs Pumas UNAM today in leg 2 of Liga MX 2026 Clausura QFs?

Club America face Pumas UNAM in the Liga MX 2026 Clausura quarterfinals second leg, where any result can define their future in the competition.

Club America and Pumas UNAM are coming off a 3-3 draw in the first leg, and now in this second leg of the Liga MX 2026 Clausura quarterfinals, they will look to secure qualification for the semifinals at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City.

Pumas arrive full of confidence after finishing as leaders of the overall standings following the 17 rounds of the regular season schedule. With Efrain Juarez in charge, the Pedregal side had a historic tournament and are now looking to confirm it.

Meanwhile, America practically entered the Liguilla by miracle in eighth place. In the first leg played at Estadio Banorte, Las Aguilas managed to come back from a two-goal deficit and tied the series; however, if they want to reach the semifinals, they will have to win away against the universitarios.

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What happens if Club America win vs Pumas?

America arrive with a disadvantage in this match, and it is simply the fact that they are deciding the series away from home, but if they manage to get a victory, they would advance directly to the semifinals of the competition.

Henry Martin of Club America.

In the semifinals they would face Chivas, who are coming off winning the series against Tigres with a 3-3 aggregate score, but advancing thanks to finishing in a better position in the overall standings.

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What happens if America and Pumas tie?

In the event of a draw, the situation becomes interesting. If the aggregate score ends tied, Pumas advance because of their better position in the standings. And since the aggregate is now 3-3, any draw result would mean the same outcome.

What happens if America lose vs Pumas?

If America lose, they will be officially eliminated from the tournament and without any chance to fight for the title. Pumas would qualify and face Chivas for a place in the final.

Something to take into account is that Pumas protested a possible improper lineup by America in the first leg. If it proceeds, America could be eliminated regardless of the result on the field. The regulations establish: “If a Club incurs an Improper Lineup during the Final Phase, it will lose the right to continue competing in said phase.”

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The controversy began in 62′, when Sebastian Caceres suffered a blow to the head and was treated under the concussion protocol. Fourth referee Maximiliano Quintero Hernandez indicated on the board the exit of Miguel Vazquez (#32) for Thiago Espinosa (#22) to enter.

At that moment, Jardine’s assistant pushed Vazquez back onto the field after the seriousness of Caceres’ injury was confirmed, and finally, the substitution was recorded in the referee report signed by Luis Enrique Santander as made by Caceres.