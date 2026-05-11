NY Giants reportedly out on Odell Beckham Jr. but struggle to admit the truth

The New York Giants' interest in reuniting with Odell Beckham Jr. may not be as strong as many fans in The Big Apple would hope.

The 2026 NFL season continues its rise on the distant horizon. The New York Giants still have a lot of time left to explore their options free agency, but it seems they’ve come to a conclusion on Odell Beckham Jr., even if they don’t want to publicly admit it.

“I don’t think the Giants really want to [sign Beckham Jr.]. They just don’t want to disrespect him,” Mike Florio stated on Pro Football Talk Live. “The Giants don’t want to tell him ‘No’, and hope he comes to the conclusion on his own.”

Florio discussed the rumors around Beckham Jr.’s return to New York, especially after John Harbaugh addressed the noise and established a timeline to determine a final decision regarding Odell. Beckham Jr. and the Giants have now created one of the most intriguing storylines of the NFL offseason—one that has fans, not only in New York but across the league, constantly refreshing their browsers and social media feeds.

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Beckham Jr. has no clear role on NY Giants

On paper, reuniting with Beckham Jr. may be the perfect spark for the G-Men to kickstart their 2026 NFL campaign. However, once you move from paper to the gridiron, several questions begin to surface—most of which New York already knows the answers to, and they aren’t exactly encouraging. Thus, it’s safe to assume signing Beckham Jr. could buy the Giants a problem.

Odell Beckham Jr. playing for the Dolphins

As many positions on the roster the G-Men would be wise to strengthen, the receiving corps isn’t exactly a major area of need. With the likes of Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Malachi Fields, Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin, Isaiah Likely, and Cam Skattebo, New York boasts pass-catching threats who can line up anywhere on the field and make plays regardless.

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Beckham Jr. has little to no use on special teams, nor he will be willing to limit himself to such a role in 2026. To make his climb even steeper, it’s been a while since Odell has looked quite like himself, and investing in him could set the Giants up for a tango with danger.

Giants might know the answer already

All in all, it looks like Harbaugh and company know all signs point toward steering away from Beckham Jr., but they’re struggling to openly admit it and make it known to the veteran receiver. That’s the thing with reunions in the NFL: the league is a business, and it’s always best to leave feelings out of it.

When it comes to arguably the most electric player a franchise has seen in the 21st century, putting sentiments aside becomes that much more complicated. The Giants got themselves into this maze, and now they must figure a way out before going down the rabbit hole.

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