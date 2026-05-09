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Toronto FC vs Inter Miami LIVE: Game on! (0-0) Lionel Messi’s first game in Canada in 2026

Toronto FC host Inter Miami in MLS action, marking Lionel Messi’s first appearance in Canada this season. Stay tuned for minute-by-minute updates from this high-stakes encounter!

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami against Toronto FC.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami against Toronto FC.

Lionel Messi is set to make his 2026 Canadian debut as Inter Miami visit Toronto FC at BMO Field for Matchday 12 of the MLS season. The Herons arrive in Toronto desperate for three points to keep pace with the leaders in the Eastern Conference standings.

Messi and his teammates are looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking 4-3 loss to Orlando City in the Florida Derby, a match in which they surrendered a commanding 3-0 lead. That derby defeat dropped Inter Miami to third place in the East with 19 points.

They currently sit behind the New England Revolution, who hold the tiebreaker on goal difference, and trail conference leaders Nashville SC, who have amassed 23 points with a game in hand. A win tonight is essential for Miami to remain in the hunt for the Supporters’ Shield.

13'- Nice try from Henry (0-0)

Kerr attempted a strike from outside the box, but it sailed over the Inter Miami crossbar.

8'- First shot of the game (0-0)

Coello had the match's first shot on target with a free kick, which St. Clair saved without any trouble.

5'- Inter Miami dominate early on (0-0)

Inter Miami are dominating possession in the opening stages of the match, but Toronto FC are holding firm, pressing high to recover the ball.

GAME ON!

The game between Toronto FC and Inter Miami is underway!

Players are on the pitch!

Players from both teams are on the field. Everything is ready for the start of the match!

BMO Field expects attendance record

BMO Field will see its largest attendance numbers to date with just under 45,000 tickets distributed, according to the Toronto FC official website.

Both teams doing warm up activities

Players for both sides have taken the field for warmups at BMO Field!

Inter Miami lineup confirmed!

Miami's starting XI: St. Clair; Mura, Lujan, Silva, Allen; De Paul, Bright, Segovia; Messi; Berterame, Suarez.

Toronto FC lineup confirmed!

Toronto's starting XI: Luka Gavran; Kobe Franklin, Zane Monlouis, Walker Zimmerman, Raheem Edwards; Alonso Coello, Jonathan Osorio, Malik Henry, Markus Cimermancic, Daniel Salloi, Deandre Kerr.

Today's referees

Victor Rivas has been appointed to officiate the clash between Toronto FC and Inter Miami. He will be joined on the field by Corey Rockwell and Stephan McGonagle, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.

Full officiating team:

  • Referee: Victor Rivas (USA)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Corey Rockwell (USA)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Stephan McGonagle (USA)
  • Fourth official: Filip Dujic (USA)
  • VAR: Geoff Gamble (CAN)

Kickoff time and where to watch

Toronto FC vs Inter Miami will get underway at BMO Field at 1:00 PM (ET).

Apple TV will be the only option to watch Toronto FC vs Inter Miami in the USA.

Toronto FC and Inter Miami clash at MLS Matchday 12

Welcome to our live blog of the MLS! Toronto FC host Inter Miami at BMO Field, with the Herons looking for a win to keep pace with the league leaders.

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

Gianni Taina
Gianni Taina
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