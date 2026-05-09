Toronto FC vs Inter Miami LIVE: Game on! (0-0) Lionel Messi’s first game in Canada in 2026

Toronto FC host Inter Miami in MLS action, marking Lionel Messi’s first appearance in Canada this season. Stay tuned for minute-by-minute updates from this high-stakes encounter!

Lionel Messi is set to make his 2026 Canadian debut as Inter Miami visit Toronto FC at BMO Field for Matchday 12 of the MLS season. The Herons arrive in Toronto desperate for three points to keep pace with the leaders in the Eastern Conference standings.

Messi and his teammates are looking to bounce back from a heartbreaking 4-3 loss to Orlando City in the Florida Derby, a match in which they surrendered a commanding 3-0 lead. That derby defeat dropped Inter Miami to third place in the East with 19 points.

They currently sit behind the New England Revolution, who hold the tiebreaker on goal difference, and trail conference leaders Nashville SC, who have amassed 23 points with a game in hand. A win tonight is essential for Miami to remain in the hunt for the Supporters’ Shield.