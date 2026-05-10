Arsenal’s remaining Premier League fixtures after beating West Ham to stay above Man City

Arsenal's title race took a new turn after their game with West Ham, to the interest of Manchester City.

Arsenal played against West Ham in Matchday 36 and the game had huge implications in the Gunners’ title race against Manchester City. Now that the final result is here, the title picture got clearer.

The 1-0 win against West Ham leaves Arsenal with 79 points. Hence, Manchester City, who have a game in hand, know the pressure is at an all-time high, but hope is not lost yet. City have 74 points.

West Ham, who are battling relegation, made a huge effort in this game despite the loss. Still, on the upper side of the table, the consequences were bigger. These are the remaining games for Arsenal:

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Matchday 37: Arsenal vs Burnley – Monday, May 18th

Arsenal will host Burnley at the Emirates Stadium. This is a great matchup at home for the Gunners, given that Burnley are already relegated and have nothing to play for in the upcoming Premier League matchdays. It should be an easy win for the Mikel Arteta boys.

Matchday 38: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal – Sunday, May 24th

A bit of a tougher test await for Arsenal in the last Premier League game of the season as they go to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace. Still, Arsenal should be favored massively to get the three points. While feisty, Palace are 14th in the standings.

What are the remaining Premier League games for Man City?

Man City have a game in hand at home vs. Crystal Palace, which will be played on Wednesday, May 13th. Then, Matchday 37 will pit them against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. Their last game will be at home against the always-tough Aston Villa.

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What do Arsenal need to win the Premier League?

To mathematically win the Premier League, Arsenal need to win at least four points of the remaining six to win. They could also win three points as long as Man City slip in one of their next games.