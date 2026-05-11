Canadiens bolster depth with four black aces amid Stanley Cup Playoffs series vs Sabres

The Montreal Canadiens have called up four players from their AHL affiliate after taking a 2-1 lead against the Buffalo Sabres in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Montreal Canadiens proved they are on the right track with an encouraging 6-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, the Habs can never be too careful, especially against a deep squad like the one in Western New York. Therefore, head coach Martin St. Louis and his staff have recalled four AHL players to the NHL roster to serve as black aces.

“The Canadiens have recalled Owen Beck, Adam Engstrom, David Reinbacher and Florian Xhekaj from the Laval Rocket,” Montreal announced on its social media, via @CanadiensMTL on X.

The four players combined for 37 appearances during the 2025–26 NHL regular season. Beck and Engstrom each played 15 games, while Xhekaj—Arber’s brother—appeared in five. Reinbacher, the former fifth overall pick in 2023, suited up only twice.

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Needless to say, the Habs don’t expect them to play against the Sabres, nor in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Regardless, anything can happen and Montreal will much rather be safe than sorry.

David Reinbacher during the 2023 NHL Draft

Canadiens have a role for their black aces

“Black aces” is the term coined for players called up to the NHL from the AHL or junior leagues after their respective seasons come to an end. In the case of the Laval Rocket, they were eliminated by the Toronto Marlies in a best-of-five series in the North Division Semifinals.

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With their campaigns coming to a heartbreaking end, the four youngsters will now join Montreal’s practices to get a taste of—and experience the atmosphere surrounding—the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, all signs suggest none of them will travel with the team, let alone crack the active lineup in such a high-stakes series against Buffalo.

Canadiens dream big

The Canadiens are searching for their 25th Stanley Cup in franchise history and their first since 1993—the last time a Canadian team won it all . As the final representative of the Great White North still standing, the pressure is on the Habs to deliver. More likely than not, they will not compromise their chances by dressing young players who may still be wet behind the ears.

Still, having them around the team could help their development while also giving the Canadiens additional depth should injuries begin to pile up and leave Montreal down to its last bullet in the chamber.