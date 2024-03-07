Lionel Messi suffered one of the worst fouls in a long time during Inter Miami‘s road game against Nashville SC in the first leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16.

76′ minutes into the match, Lukas MacNaughton scared everyone at Geodis Park with a high boot on the Argentine superstar. Messi immediately looked in pain, with the Inter Miami doctors entering the field to assess the player.

It’s not frequent to see Messi showing pain, which is why the scene immediately raised concern among his fans and the Herons’ bench. Messi managed to get up and stay on the field, but the foul looked much worse.

Messi was clearly furious with MacNaughton’s reckless attitude, but the center-back didn’t even see the yellow card. Leo continued on the field as he wouldn’t abandon his side for anything in the world though.

Shortly before this situation, Messi pulled one back with a brilliant goal off an assist by Luis Suarez. In the dying seconds of the match, the Uruguayan striker tied the match for the Herons in dramatic fashion.