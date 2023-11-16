Luis Diaz had an outstanding night against Brazil. The Liverpool left winger sealed Colombia’s victory against the Canarinha by scoring two late goals towards the end of the game.

In Matchday 5 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Colombia hosted Brazil. It was a challenging game for the home team as the Canarinha were eager for a win to climb up the standings.

The match was incredibly exciting. Brazil took the lead thanks to Gabriel Martinelli, but Colombia remained resilient, scoring two goals late in the game to secure a victorious result on their home turf.

Watch: Luis Diaz scores twice to give Colombia the victory against Brazil

Luis Diaz recently faced what might be the toughest month of his life. His parents were kidnapped in Colombia, with his mother released swiftly, but his father was held captive for 12 agonizing days.

It’s surprising how quickly the winger returned to the field, playing for both Liverpool and his country. After scoring for his club and dedicating the goal to his father, he’s now repeated the feat with Colombia.

During Matchday 5 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Brazil, Luis Diaz’s two goals towards the end of the game secured a significant victory for Colombia on home soil.

His father, present in the stands, was captured on camera shedding tears of joy witnessing his son’s goals. Despite Brazil taking the lead in the 4th minute, they surprisingly lost their advantage, succumbing to defeat on the road due to Diaz’s exceptional performance.