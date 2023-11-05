One week after his parents were kidnapped in Colombia, Luis Diaz showed his bravery and courage scoring a goal for Liverpool in the 95th minute against Luton Town.

The Colombian player saved Liverpool from disaster as Jurgen Klopp’s team rescued a point in the Premier League with a 1-1 draw. Diaz celebrated his goal with an emotional message: “Freedom for Dad.”

After not being called up for the last two matches against Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth, Diaz returned to training this week and requested his coach to be included in the squad for the game at Kenilworth Road.

Luis Diaz came on as a substitute in the 83rd minute replacing Ryan Gravenberch and immediately became the most dangerous player in the match. In injury time, the Colombian prevented one of the biggest upsets of the season.

What happened to Luis Diaz’s parents in Colombia?

A week ago, the parents of Luis Diaz were kidnapped by unknown individuals in the city of Barrancas in La Guajira, the place where the player was born. The kidnapping of Luis Manuel Diaz and Cilenis Marulanda occurred while they were traveling in a van that was intercepted by individuals on motorcycles in the town.

Although his mother was rescued, Luis Diaz’s father is still being held in captivity. After the game against Luton Town, Liverpool’s coach, Jurgen Klopp, spoke about the situation.

“It’s been an incredible moment, but it doesn’t change the situation. The most important thing is to get his father released. It’s wonderful to have him here. It’s been a super important goal, and it was very emotional for him, but that’s all.”

His teammates in the locker room also praised the character and strength of Luis Diaz for rising up and scoring a goal in the most difficult moment of his life. This was acknowledged by goalkeeper, Alisson Becker.

“I can’t even imagine what he’s going through. We are supporting him and feeling his pain, but for him, it’s on another level. Football has the ability to bring joy to someone who is suffering, and right now, football is bringing happiness to Luis.”