Worrying news has arrived in Spain today. Vinicius Jr., Real Madrid’s winger, had to leave the game between Brazil and Colombia early due to a non-contact injury he sustained at the beginning of the match.

Vinicius Jr. has indeed emerged as a significant star in Real Madrid’s squad. The Brazilian winger’s recent improvements have elevated his status, and it appears that his team’s aspirations hinge on his contributions.

In Neymar’s absence, Vinicius Jr. has assumed another role for Brazil. However, Vini might also face some time off due to an injury he sustained during Matchday 5 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

VIDEO: Vinicius Jr. exits the Colombia vs Brazil game due to injury

An unfortunate situation unfolded for Brazil and Vinicius Jr. In Matchday 5 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the winger had to exit due to an injury, and images indicate a severe outcome.