Video: Neymar reacts on Instagram to the Brazil vs Argentina brawl

Despite being off the field, Neymar closely followed Brazil’s match against Argentina in the Conmebol Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. The winger responded on Instagram to the massive brawl that occurred at Maracana Stadium, sharing a message with all his followers.

A few weeks ago, Neymar suffered a torn ACL that abruptly halted his 2023 season. Brazil faced a concerning situation as they were set to miss their key star for the initial games of the Qualifiers for the upcoming World Cup.

During Matchday 6, Brazil was slated to face Argentina, the reigning World Cup champions. The significance of this match was widely acknowledged, yet it was delayed from starting on time due to a major brawl erupting in the stands.

Watch: Neymar’s reaction to the Brazil vs Argentina brawl

Before the Brazil vs Argentina game in Matchday 6 of the Qualifiers for the next World Cup, several fans of both nations started a huge brawl at Maracana Stadium, delaying the beginning of the duel.

The Argentina players made the decision to leave the field to prevent further issues. Even before the match commenced, tensions were high. However, it appeared that Neymar was eager to escalate the situation.

The Brazilian winger, currently recovering from a recent injury, turned to social media to address the incident. The Al Hilal star mentioned that he could have further intensified the game and acknowledged the intense rivalry between both nations.

“Good game, classic,” Neymar said on Instagram. “I would’ve taken quite a beating in that match. But I would’ve stirred things up, caused quite a commotion. Maybe a nutmeg, a ‘panna,’ a lob, do something there, just to heat up the atmosphere.”

The game faced a delay of almost 10 minutes. Law enforcement successfully formed a barrier between Argentinian fans and Brazilian supporters. Subsequently, Conmebol authorities made the decision to kick off the match.

However, the outcome was highly unfavorable for Brazil. The Canarinha suffered their first-ever loss in a Qualifier game at home, having held a record of 51 wins, 13 draws, and 0 losses, prior to their 1-0 defeat against their long-standing rivals.

Will Brazil make it to the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

It’s premature to make definitive statements about the outcome of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Despite Brazil’s less-than-stellar start, they currently hold the 6th position, securing a berth for the upcoming tournament.

Nevertheless, the Canarinha is in dire need of improvement to avoid a challenging end to the Qualifiers. With Brazil currently holding 7 points, the proximity of Paraguay and Chile poses a real threat, potentially pushing them out of the qualifying zone swiftly.