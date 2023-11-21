The game between Brazil and Argentina was unable to start on time due to a massive brawl in Maracana Stadium. Emiliano Martinez was very mad at the Brazilian police, as the goalkeeper tried to stop them from hitting a fan in the stands.

Matchday 6 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup has one of the most interesting games so far between Argentina and Brazil. It is one of the toughest rivalries in South America, and the tension was also in the stands.

Before the game, a large-scale brawl erupted in the stands of Maracana Stadium between fans of both teams. Brazilian police intervened, attempting to separate the Argentine fans from the home supporters, but some fans from both sides also clashed with law enforcement.

Watch: Dibu Martinez tries to stop a Brazilian policeman from hitting Argentina fans

It is well-known that Brazil and Argentina are fierce rivals in soccer. Both are considered the biggest national teams in South America, and they consistently strive to prove their superiority over the other.

During Matchday 6 of the Qualifiers for the upcoming World Cup, Brazil hosted Argentina. The Albiceleste arrived as favorites due to their impressive start, while the Canarinha aimed to capitalize on home advantage and secure a victory against their long-standing rivals.

The home advantage became pivotal in this game. Prior to kickoff, a huge altercation erupted between fans of both teams in the stands, leading to Brazilian police intervention and escalating tension within Maracana Stadium.

The Argentina players opted not to begin the game due to the ongoing brawl. As they headed towards the locker room, a moment was captured on camera showing Emiliano Martinez, the Albiceleste goalkeeper, trying to prevent a Brazilian policeman from striking a fan. Martinez’s teammates swiftly intervened, removing him from the conflict to prevent a potential escalation.

The scheduled kickoff was delayed due to the ongoing brawl. Ten minutes later, the 2022 FIFA World Cup champions returned to the field to resume the match against Brazil. However, it was evident that they were not at ease or comfortable with the situation.