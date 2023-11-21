Argentina have done it again. The reigning world champions came up gigantic at a packed Maracana to take down Brazil, handing the Selecao their first home loss in a World Cup Qualifier.

Nicolas Otamendi scored the game-winning goal with a brilliant header after 63 minutes from a corner by Giovani Lo Celso. The hosts were left down to 10 men after 81 minutes as Joelinton saw the red card, in a controversial decision by referee Piero Maza.

La Albiceleste had taken control of the game in the second half, putting the hosts’ backs against the wall until they broke the deadlock. Following their goal, Lionel Scaloni’s men held on to their lead and secured a massive win that once again made their fans proud.

Chaos once again

Though this has always been an intense rivalry, the atmosphere was even more heated this time due to the violent scenes that preceded the kick-off. After a brawl between home and away fans in the stands, Brazilian police brutally attacked Argentine fans with batons and the game looked at risk of being called off.

The Argentine players noticed the fight in the stands just when they were preparing for a team picture, which is why they immediately went to intervene. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez even reacted against a policeman who was preparing to hit Argentine supporters with a baton.

The chaotic scenes went on for minutes, which is why Lionel Messi led the team back to the locker room, refusing to play until things calmed down. When that happened, they returned to the field to finally play the match.

Argentina stay atop the table, Brazil’s winless streak extends

Apart from doing it for their fans who withstood the police brutality, Argentina claimed a crucial victory to get back to winning ways and continue atop the Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers standings.

La Albiceleste bounced back from a home loss to Uruguay, who reduced the distance with the leaders but are still in second place. Messi and company now are top of the table with 15 points, two more than la Celeste.

Brazil, meanwhile, suffered their third consecutive defeat in the tournament. Fernando Diniz’s side dropped to sixth place with seven points, just two more than Paraguay – who are currently in the intercontinental playoff zone. Needless to say, this loss increases even more the identity crisis the Brazilian national team is experiencing.