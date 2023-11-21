In the midst of Matchday 6 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a huge brawl erupted in the stands of Maracana Stadium. Upon the return of the Argentina players to the field, Gabriel Jesus, the Brazilian striker, made a controversial gesture aimed at mocking their rivals.

To conclude the current International break, Brazil hosted Argentina in one of the biggest rivalries in South American soccer. Both countries consistently aim to prove their prowess, and on this occasion, they both needed a win to climb up the rankings in the Qualifiers.

Unfortunately, the match faced a delay in starting. The stands of Maracana Stadium witnessed clashes between Brazilian and Argentine fans, prompting the Argentine players to seek safety by retreating to the locker rooms.

Gabriel Jesus uses a controversial gesture to mock Argentina players

In 2021, during the Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Brazil hosted Argentina in Maracana Stadium. However, this game only lasted nearly five minutes, as it was stopped by Brazilian authorities.

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Brazilian health authorities jumped to the field to take Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia, Giovanni Lo Celso and Cristian Romero out of the match. They were accused of giving false information regarding the Covid-19 protocols and they received a deportation order.

The match got called off and the Argentina players exited the field. Two years later, the history repeated, and Gabriel Jesus taunted them for it. As his opponents made their way back to the field, the Brazilian striker gestured with two fingers, suggesting it was the second occasion they had walked off.