It didn’t take long for the 2024 UEFA Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid to be stopped, with a pitch invader making his way onto the playing field at Wembley.
Only 30 seconds into the highly anticipated match, security had to intervene as a man entered the pitch to take a selfie with Jude Bellingham. But another pitch invader also had time to show his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo by pulling off the “Siuu”, which is the Portuguese star’s trademark celebration.
Pitch invaders have become a common thing nowadays, but fans were quite surprised to see how quickly a fan was able to get past the security and onto the field.
Of course, the fact that this happened in a Champions League final made even more noise. So it was only inevitable that fans take to social media with hilarious memes and reactions.
Funniest memes and reactions to pitch invaders at 2024 Champions League final
