Real Madrid's Vinicius took a giant leap in his career last season and is now one of the best soccer players in the world. That’s why the Merengues secured him. Find out how much does the Brazilian attacker make.

The 2021-2022 season was outstanding for Real Madrid after huge success in the most important tournaments. Their run included a Champions League title and another La Liga to their history full of championships. In order to overcome all those challenges every club needs a full squad, but there is no doubt Vinicius Jr. is a key piece for Carlo Ancelotti.

Vinicius arrived in Madrid from Flamengo in a 45-million euros transaction. That number seemed way too high considering he was just 16 years old in 2017. He hadn’t played a lot in his team because of his age, although the Merengues saw a lot of potential and Florentino Pérez pulled the trigger without hesitation. Even though it took some time for his development, he is now a top 10 player in the world.

This Brazilian star formed an almost unstoppable attack duo with Karim Benzema that has been scaring defenses week in and week out for quite some time. Therefore, there was only logical that the club decided to hand him a generous contract extension that now links the player with the Spanish squad for a while. Check out more details of his deal up next.

How much does Vinicius Jr. make?

After his stellar performance throughout the whole season, it was no surprise Real Madrid approached the player to get an extension done. The intention of Florentino Pérez was to keep him no matter what and he got his wish. Vinicius Jr. signed for the Merengues to remain under contract until 2027, so his place in the squad is safe.

His salary is the other thing that increased a lot. According to reporter Fabrizio Romano, Vinicius Jr. now makes 10 million euros per year in what is a much better number than before. That means he gets €833.333 monthly, €192.300 weekly, €27.400 daily, €1.141 hourly or €19 per minute. To avoid any sudden offer his exit clause is 1.000 million euros.