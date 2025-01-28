Vinicius’ major reason for turning down Saudi Arabia’s huge offer, revealed by Real Madrid coach

After a stellar 2024 season in which he captured the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup, and the European Super Cup, as well as the FIFA The Best award, Vinicius Junior has firmly established himself as one of world soccer’s brightest stars. Despite these accolades, rumors have surfaced suggesting he received substantial offers from Saudi Arabia. However, coach Carlo Ancelotti insists that Vinícius’ focus remains firmly on his future at Real Madrid.

“I believe he is prioritizing glory,” Ancelotti stated in a press conference on Tuesday, ahead of Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League showdown with Brest in France. “Vinicius is happy here, eager to stay, and committed to winning more titles with this club.”

The Italian coach’s remarks come amid growing speculation over interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, with Al Hilal reportedly leading the charge, especially after the departure of Neymar.

According to reports, Al Hilal are prepared to offer Real Madrid a staggering $300 million for Vini’s transfer, along with a five-year contract worth over $1 billion, which would not only make him the most expensive signing in soccer history but also the highest-paid player of all time.

Vinicius Junior interacts with Carlo Ancelotti, head coach of Real Madrid, on April 21, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.

Ancelotti acknowledges the situation

Given the enormity of the rumored deal, Carlo Ancelotti was asked whether he would understand if Vinicius decided to leave for such a financial windfall. “I understand everything in soccer,” the coach responded. “I even understood when Toni Kroos decided to retire, which surprised many, but I respected his decision.”

Despite acknowledging the financial allure, Ancelotti believes Vini’s commitment to Real Madrid remains strong. “All decisions are personal,” he added, before making it clear that he doesn’t believe the winger is thinking about leaving right now.

Ancelotti faces rumors about his own future

The past few days have been turbulent for Real Madrid, not only due to speculation surrounding Vinicius’ future but also regarding Ancelotti’s own tenure as the club’s manager. Reports have suggested that the Italian coach may leave at the end of the season.

“We both want to continue for as long as possible,” Ancelotti said when addressing these rumors. “However, as in soccer, things can change unexpectedly. But for now, we are working well together. The club has confidence in my work, and I have the same confidence in them.”

