Former Cristiano Ronaldo teammate at Real Madrid quit soccer to run AI company

In the summer of 2009, Cristiano Ronaldo made a high-profile move from Manchester United to Real Madrid for nearly $100 million, marking the beginning of a nearly decade-long chapter filled with domestic and international triumphs. Joining him at Madrid that same year was Esteban Granero, a talented midfielder whose career would take a different path. After retiring from soccer, he is now focused on his company, which merges soccer with AI technology.

Granero, who rose through Real Madrid’s youth ranks, was loaned to Getafe early in his career to gain experience. His impressive performances there earned him a return to the Spanish giants at the start of the 2009-10 season, with hopes that he would become a key player for the team.

Over the next three seasons, Esteban made 96 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring five goals and providing 10 assists. However, seeking more playing time, he eventually left the club to continue his career at teams where he could have a more prominent role.

After a brief stint in the Premier League with Queens Park Rangers, Granero returned to Spain to play for Real Sociedad and Espanyol. Following limited success at those clubs, he joined Marbella in 2020, a team in Spain’s second division, marking the final chapter of his playing career.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Esteban Granero after scoring Real Madrid’s 3rd goal vs. Athletic Bilbao on January 22, 2012 in Madrid, Spain.

The end of Granero’s playing career

At 34, Esteban Granero decided to retire from professional soccer, putting an end to his 17-year playing career, in which he made 436 appearances for seven different clubs, scoring 39 goals and registering 30 assists.

In an interview with Marca in 2023, Granero reflected on his decision: “What I miss most is being on the pitch, having the ball at my feet. As an ex-footballer, those are the most powerful and meaningful moments,” he admitted. “It’s not everything surrounding the matches; it’s the grass, and the feeling of the ball at my feet.”

Granero combines soccer with AI

Even after retiring, Granero has stayed connected to soccer through his company, Olocip. The company leverages artificial intelligence to gather data, develop products, and offer consultancy services, particularly to businesses in the sports and tourism sectors.

According to Ambito, Granero’s AI technology is already being utilized by several Spanish soccer clubs, including Valencia and Espanyol, and has even caught the attention of athletes from other sports, such as tennis legend Rafael Nadal.

“I believe AI has entered our world in a very powerful way,” Granero explained in his Marca interview. “The sports and technology industries are where innovation is happening. Sports provide the focus AI needs, and AI gives sports the depth that professionals in the industry need to differentiate themselves. It’s a great partnership, and that’s where we want to be.”