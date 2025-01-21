Vinicius reportedly targeted by Saudi Pro League: Real Madrid's staggering price tag revealed

The Saudi Pro League has undeniably emerged as one of the fastest-growing soccer competitions in the world in recent years. The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in late 2022 was quickly followed by marquee signings such as Karim Benzema and Neymar Jr., turning the league into a global spectacle. Now, attention has turned to Vinicius Junior, with speculation mounting that the Real Madrid star could soon follow in the footsteps of his peers.

According to Josep Pedrerol, journalist for El Chiringuito de Jugones, should any Saudi team make a serious move for Vinicius, Real Madrid would reportedly demand a staggering €1 billion ($1.04 billion) to release the winger.

This figure is not arbitrary; it represents the buyout clause in the contract Vinicius signed after his renewal in late 2023, which keeps him tied to the Spanish giants until June 2027.

The exorbitant price tag is a clear signal from the Spanish side that they have no intention of letting their star player go. Vini is undeniably pivotal to the team’s success, having played a key role in their recent trophy haul. In 2024, he was even honored with The Best award by FIFA, cementing his status as one of the world’s most elite talents.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25.

Potential destinations for Vinicius Junior

In a recent interview with Marca, Saudi Pro League CEO Omar Mugharbel confirmed that the Brazilian winger is on the league’s radar. “Vinicius? We don’t consider it a dream, just a matter of time and negotiation,” he said, signaling that a move to Saudi Arabia might not be as far-fetched as it seems, and that Vinicius could one day follow in Cristiano Ronaldo’s footsteps.

Meanwhile, sources speaking to ESPN have revealed that the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which owns 75% of the shares in four of Saudi Arabia’s biggest clubs — Al Ahli, Al Ittihad, Al Hilal, and Al Nassr — has been in talks with Real Madrid executives to explore the possibility of a deal. However, no formal offers have yet been made.

Vinicius to replace Neymar?

Of the clubs interested, Al Hilal appear to be the frontrunner. The Riyadh-based signed Neymar in the summer of 2023 as the superstar coming to the Pro League to compete with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, but things didn’t work out as planned.

Now, with Neymar reportedly reaching an agreement with Santos to return to Brazilian soccer, Al Hilal are said to be targeting a new star to fill the void, and Vinicius could be the perfect fit. Both players occupy similar attacking positions, and with Vini’s rising star power, he fits the profile of the type of marquee signings that have become synonymous with the Pro League’s ambition.

Other potential targets for Al Hilal

Vinicius is not the only high-profile player linked with Al Hilal in recent weeks. According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Rodrygo, another of Real Madrid’s superstars, has also been targeted as a potential replacement for Neymar. Additionally, Al Hilal’s manager Jorge Jesus has publicly mentioned Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool winger, as another potential addition.

Regardless of which stars join in the future, one thing is certain: the Saudi Pro League is set on raising the level of its competition, attracting top-tier players to compete with Europe’s elite.