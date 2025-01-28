Trending topics:
Neymar breaks silence on Al Hilal exit with big admission about his time in Saudi Arabia

The rumors about Neymar Jr's future have been very constant in this winter market, as the club Al Hilal decided not to register him in the Saudi Pro League, sparking rumors about a possible termination of his contract. Neymar Jr has decided to break the silence and talk about it.

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Neymar of Al Hilal reacts during an AFC Champions League Elite match
© Francois Nel/Getty ImagesNeymar of Al Hilal reacts during an AFC Champions League Elite match

Neymar Jr has found himself at the center of controversy this transfer window after Al Hilal opted not to register him in the Saudi Pro League. Following his prolonged absences, the club signed another foreign player, reaching the league’s foreigner quota limit. This decision sparked rumors of a potential contract termination with the Saudi club. Addressing the swirling speculation, Neymar finally decided to break his silence on the matter.

On his personal X account, Neymar Jr shared a message of gratitude to the club and its fans, leaving a strong confession.

“To everyone at Al Hilal, to the fans, Thank you !!, I gave everything to play and I wish we enjoyed better times on the pitch together…To Saudi, thank you for giving me and my family a new home and new experiences. I now know the real Saudi and have friends for life. I always felt your love and passion for the game. I will be following your journey ahead as a club and a country towards 2034. Your future will be incredible, special things are happening. And I will always support you !!!”.

*Developing Story

Daniel Villar Pardo

