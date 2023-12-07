Lionel Messi is a trend setter on the pitch and off of it, Messi’s Barcelona, Argentina, PSG, and now Inter Miami kits have become must items for many soccer fans across the world. Now if you want to be in-style it’s a must have fashion item.



Vogue created a list of the year’s top fashion items and Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami home kit was featured as one of those items. Already considered one of the most unique kits in the world due to its bright pink and black pattern, now it’s a kit fit for a red carpet.



The latest news from Vogue comes at a time when Inter Miami have sold out it’s 2024 season tickets, had Messi be named 2023’s Athlete of the Year by TIME, and now a nice recognition from Vogue.



Statement by Vogue on Messi Inter Miami kit



The fashion magazine stated of the Messi kit, “Immediately following the Messi announcement, the generic Inter Miami jersey, in an unexpected shade of un–Barbie pink, sold out, giving rise to a rich bootleg industry. Now, nearly five months later, the official Messi jersey, sporting his number 10, remains wait-listed in most sizes on the Adidas website.”



Off the field Messi’s arrival increased MLS subscriptions on Apple TV and increased attendance in all of the games he played in. Not only that but the Argentine won the Leagues Cup with his new club and electrified with brilliant goals that went viral all over the world.



In short, Messi has been a GOLAZO for MLS at the playing and corporate level. Inter Miami overnight became a worldwide brand and today has 15.4 million Instagram followers.



Other items that made the list were, A Boho-Inspired Y2K Denim Maxiskirt, Giant DJ Headphones, Frog Wellies, COS Quilted Bag, among others.