Was Mbappe’s X account hacked? Mysterious posts of the Real Madrid star raise questions

A series of mysterious posts from Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has fans wondering if he has been hacked. Here's what we know.

Kylian Mbappe
© Florencia Tan Jun/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe

By Natalia Lobo

Kylian Mbappe’s latest social media activity has fans believing he has been hacked. The Real Madrid star posted a series of posts on X promoting a false token, prompting hundreds of comments and memes… And also it seems, some bad investments.

In several posts published during the night of August 28, the Real Madrid striker made public a contract address, which is a unique identifier for a smart contract on a blockchain, to a token called $MBAPPE hosted in Solana.

Mbappe’s mysterious posts on X

Mbappe’s mysterious posts on X

According to some users, the coin surged and plummeted within minutes. However, the posts were still available (at the time of writing) in the French star’s profile. Some users even wondered if the posts were the result of an actual hacking or if the footballer was really promoting the coin.

Is Mbappe backing a memecoin?

Memecoins are a category of cryptocurrency inspired by internet memes, characters, or trends. They are usually backed by enthusiastic online communities and are designed to be entertaining and fun. Some examples are Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, which are often more associated with amusement than practical use.

Like other cryptocurrencies, memecoins operate on blockchain technology, a distributed database system used to manage digital assets. However, unlike utility cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, which are linked to specific blockchain functionalities, most memecoins primarily serve as trading tools.

mbappe

Mbappe’s mysterious pots on X

Some X users verified the memecoin at Solana (X)

Some X users verified the memecoin at Solana (X)

Given the nature of the token’s activity, these are considered risky and volatile trading assets, as they are sometimes created as a joke. As we said, it remains unclear whether the player was really responsible for the posts or not.

The article will updated with more information.

