Atletico San Luis will host Monterrey in what will be the Matchday 1 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

In the opening match of this tournament, two teams that were prominent in the recent Clausura 2023 championship will face each other. On one side, we have the home team, Atletico San Luis, who had a relatively underwhelming performance during the regular phase of the championship but showed some improvement in the postseason.

Atletico San Luis managed to secure their place in the playoffs by winning their Requalification game. In the quarterfinals, they put up a valiant fight but narrowly lost to America. On the other hand, Monterrey had an entirely different trajectory. They had an impressive regular season, raising expectations that they would reach, at the very least, the final. Ultimately, they advanced to the semifinals but fell short of making it to the ultimate stage.

When will Atletico San Luis vs Monterrey be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 between Atletico San Luis and Monterrey will be played this Saturday, July 1 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Atletico San Luis vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Atletico San Luis vs Monterrey

This Liga MX Apertura 2023 game between Atletico San Luis and Monterrey will be broadcast in the United States on: VIX+.