Austin FC play against Portland Timbers in what will be the Matchday 32 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Austin FC vs Portland Timbers online free in the US on Fubo]

This is a significant showdown in the Western Conference, as it involves two teams currently situated outside the postseason qualification positions. A victory for either team could propel them into contention, while the other would, naturally, remain outside of the playoff race.

As it stands, both teams are level with 33 points, just one point behind FC Dallas, who currently occupy the coveted 9th place, which grants them entry into the postseason playoff. Consequently, securing a victory in this match could prove to be pivotal in their efforts to stave off elimination and stay in the postseason contention.

When will Austin FC vs Portland Timbers be played?

The game for the Matchday 32 of the 2023 MLS between Austin FC and Portland Timbers will be played this Sunday, September 17 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Austin FC vs Portland Timbers: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Austin FC vs Portland Timbers

This 2023 MLS game between Austin FC and Portland Timbers will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Apple TV. Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, FOX Deportes, SiriusXM FC.