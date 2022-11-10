In an international friendly game Canada will face Bahrein. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Bahrein will play against Canada at the Califa Sports City Stadium in what will be a warm-up friendly for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Here you can find all you need to know about this friendly game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States.

The Qatar World Cup will start soon and the teams want to arrive in the best possible way for the biggest national team competition in the world. One of those that will prepare is Canada, who will play the second World Cup in their history. The first Canadian presence since the World Cup Mexico 1986.

The Canadian team was the first in the Concacaf octagonal, which means that, even though they are experienced in World Cups, they have high expectations of them. Their rivals are Bahrain, who did not even reach the final group stage in Asia. However, at the next World Cup there will be more teams and that means more opportunities to qualify. And for that, they want to start preparing in the best way.

Bahrein vs Canada: Date

This international friendly match between Bahrein and Canada will take place at the Califa Sports City Stadium in Isa, Bahrein will be played this Friday, November 11 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Bahrein vs Canada: Time by State in the US

NST: 12:00 PM

AST: 11:30 AM

EST: 10:30 AM

CST: 9:30 AM

MST: 8:30 AM

PST: 7:30 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Bahrein vs Canada

Bahrein and Canada will play this international friendly match on Friday, November 11 at 12:00 AM (ET), and it will be broadcast in Canada on: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer. Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here.

