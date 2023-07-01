Boca Juniors will receive Sarmiento in what will be the Matchday 22 of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the US.

Confidence has been restored within the Boca Juniors team, following a disappointing 4-0 defeat against Godoy Cruz in Matchday 21. However, they managed to bounce back in the Copa Libertadores against Monagas, securing a convincing victory that propelled them to the top of the group and into the round of 16 in the Conmebol tournament.

In the local tournament, Boca Juniors aim to improve their performance, which hasn’t been as strong as in the continental competition. Their upcoming match presents an opportunity to enhance the domestic record. Sarmiento, on the other hand, are in need of points to avoid complications with relegation, although they have managed to distance themselves from the relegation zone in recent Matchdays.

When will Boca Juniors vs Sarmiento be played?

The Matchday 22 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Boca Juniors and Sarmiento will be played at the La Bombonera Stadium this Sunday, July 1 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Boca Juniors vs Sarmiento: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Boca Juniors vs Sarmiento

This Matchday 22 game of the 2023 Argentine League between Boca Juniors and Sarmiento will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount +. Other options: VIX+, TyC Sports Internacional.