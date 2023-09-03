Watch Chivas vs Monterrey for FREE in the US today: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Chivas and Monterrey meettoday in the 2023 LIGA MX Apertura. This game will take place at Estadio AKRON in Zapopan. The home team wants to stay in a top spot on the table. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 LIGA MX Apertura game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Chivas lost a recent game against Santos Laguna 1-2 on the road, that loss ended their current winning streak, but so far they have a record of 4-1-1 overall.

Monterrey is going through a bad situation, they lost two recent games against Cruz Azul 1-2 at home and one on the road against Toluca by 0-1.

When will Chivas vs Monterrey be played?

Chivas and Monterrey play for the 2023 LIGA MX Apertura today, September 3 at Estadio AKRON in Zapopan. The home team wants to take advantage of the bad moment for the visitors.

Chivas vs Monterrey: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:05 PM

CT: 6:05 PM

MT: 5:05 PM

PT: 4:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Monterrey in the US

This game for the 2023 LIGA MX Apertura, Chivas and Monterrey at the Estadio AKRON in Zapopan on Sunday, September 3, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Telemundo, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO.