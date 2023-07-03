LAFC will visit LA Galaxy in what will be the Matchday 23 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch LA Galaxy vs LAFC online free in the US on Apple TV]

It is a new edition of the Los Angeles derby, and this time the two teams find themselves in very different situations. On one hand, LAFC are three points behind the Western Conference leaders, St. Louis City SC (although they have played one game less). A victory would put them in the top spot.

On the contrary, the archrivals Los Angeles Galaxy are two points ahead of Colorado, who currently sit at the bottom of the standings. They are currently far from the qualifying positions for the postseason and need points to get closer to that goal.

When will LA Galaxy vs LAFC be played?

The game for the Matchday 23 of the 2023 MLS between LA Galaxy and LAFC will be played this Tuesday, July 4 at 10:30 PM (ET).

LA Galaxy vs LAFC: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch LA Galaxy vs LAFC

This 2023 MLS game between LA Galaxy and LAFC will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.