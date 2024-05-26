USA play against Canada for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League Week 2. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

The USA will compete against Canada in Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League Week 2. Here, you’ll discover all the essential details, including the match date, start time, and various streaming options accessible for viewers in the United States.

Canada experienced a somewhat disappointing start to the tournament, losing in four sets to Brazil, the only team alongside Poland to secure victories in their first four matches. However, the Canadians staged a remarkable comeback following this setback.

They secured three consecutive victories, bringing their record to 3-1. Meanwhile, the United States suffered defeats to Brazil and China, but their wins against the Dominican Republic and Thailand have left them with a 2-2 record. A victory is crucial for them, as their current standing does not position them among the top seven teams to advance to the next round.

When will the USA vs Canada match be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League Week 2 between USA and Canada will be played this Tuesday, May 28 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Players of Canada celebrate – IMAGO / Xinhua

USA vs Canada: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch USA vs Canada in the USA

This 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League Week 1 game between USA and Canada will be broadcast in the United States on: Volleyball World TV.