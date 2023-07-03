Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 MLS in your country

Inter Miami will receive Columbus Crew this Tuesday, July 4 for the Matchday 23 of the 2023 MLS. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew online in the US on Apple]

The local team, Inter Miami, is eagerly anticipating the arrival of their two new stars, Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets, who will soon join the team. The team is in dire need of their skills to improve their current dismal position, as they currently sit in last place.

Inter Miami have only managed to accumulate 16 points in 19 games so far, leaving them far from contention for the postseason. They are in urgent need of points. However, their upcoming match against the Columbus Crew will not be an easy one. The Crew hold the 5th position with 34 points and have aspirations to move closer to the top of the standings.

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Australia: 11:30 AM (July 5)

Belgium: 1:30 AM (July 5)

Brazil: 8:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 PM

Denmark: 1:30 AM (July 5)

Egypt: 1:30 AM (July 5)

France: 1:30 AM (July 5)

Germany: 1:30 AM (July 5)

Ghana: 11:30 PM

Greece: 2:30 AM (July 5)

India: 5:00 AM (July 5)

Indonesia: 7:30 AM (July 5)

Ireland: 12:30 AM (July 5)

Israel: 2:30 AM (July 5)

Italy: 1:30 AM (July 5)

Malaysia: 7:30 AM (July 5)

Mexico: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 AM (July 5)

New Zealand: 12:30 PM (July 5)

Norway: 1:30 AM (July 5)

Philippines: 7:30 AM (July 5)

Poland: 1:30 AM (July 5)

Portugal: 12:30 AM (July 5)

Saudi Arabia: 2:30 AM (July 5)

Spain: 1:30 AM (July 5)

Sweden: 1:30 AM (July 5)

Switzerland: 1:30 AM (July 5)

UAE: 3:30 AM (July 5)

UK: 12:30 AM (July 5)

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Apple TV has the rights to broadcast MLS for the United States, Canada and the rest of the world. Click here and enjoy all the games of one of the best Concacaf leagues.