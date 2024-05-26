Poland will face Serbia for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women's Nations League Week 2. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Two teams face off, each experiencing vastly different outcomes in the first week of play. While both are contenders for reaching the quarterfinals, Poland’s ambitions soar higher. Their aspirations are well-founded with an impeccable record of four wins and zero losses, having not conceded a single set, positioning them as the undisputed leaders.

In contrast, Serbia’s start has been less stellar. With a record of one win and three losses, they are in dire need of victories to improve their standing, aware that they confront some of the toughest opponents in the league.

When will the Poland vs Serbia match be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League Week 2 between Poland and Serbia will be played this Tuesday, May 28 at 4:00 PM (ET).

Serbianplayers in a game against Brazil – IMAGO / Fotoarena

Poland vs Serbia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Poland vs Serbia in the USA

This 2024 FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League Week 1 game between Poland and Serbia will be broadcast in the United States on: Volleyball World TV.