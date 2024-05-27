On X, the popular AC Milan fan account Milan Posts asked followers to vote for the best players of AC Milan this season, with Christian Pulisic almost unanimously voted the best buy of the season.

It was a season to remember for USMNT and AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic in his first season in Serie A. Pulisic played the season of his career, making 50 appearances, scoring 15 goals, and adding 11 assists.

To top it all off, it was an injury-free season for the now 25-year-old American. There were some knocks here and there, but nothing major as Milan managed Pulisic’s minutes early on. By the end of the season, the dynamic American was clocking in 90-minute performances.

Christian Pulisic’s Popularity Increasing at AC Milan



Pulisic has become one of the club’s most popular players this season. With the new home kit unveiled over the weekend, it was reported that his number 11 became one of the most requested by the fans.

Now the American must look towards the 2024 Copa America with the United States, where the team is expected to make a big splash heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the former Chelsea star will be one of the faces of the competition.

Pulisic will also have a new coach at AC Milan next season following the departure of Stefano Pioli. Pulisic wrote on Instagram, “Thank you for everything, Mister. You and your staff helped me find the joy in this beautiful game again, and for that I’m most grateful. Wishing you nothing but the best always!”