LAFC will host Atlanta United in what will be the Matchday 17 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch LAFC vs Atlanta United online in the US on Apple TV]

Thi will be one of the most interesting games that Matchday 17 will have. On one side will be LAFC, who this season seem to be the team to beat. They are candidates to win all the competitions they play and of course they don’t want MLS to be the exception.

On the Atlanta United side, they are 6th with 24 points, a bit far behind leaders Cincinnatti, but in playoff positions. However, their position could get complicated if they don’t get good results and that is why they will go in search of victory against a tough rival like LAFC.

When will LAFC vs Atlanta United be played?

The game for the Matchday 17 of the 2023 MLS between LAFC and Atlanta United at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California will be played this Wednesday, June 7 at 10:30 PM (ET).

LAFC vs Atlanta United: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch LAFC vs Atlanta United

This 2023 MLS game between LAFC and Atlanta United will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV. Other options: SiriusXM FC.