Birmingham Legion will play against Inter Miami for the 2023 US Open Cup quarterfinal. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The Birmingham Legion are undoubtedly one of the great surprises of this US Open Cup. The team that currently participates in the USL Championship, the second division of American soccer, has managed to reach this instance by defeating an MLS team in the round of 16 (Charlotte FC).

Now they will go in search of a new feat when they face some tough rivals, also from the most important league in the United States, such as Inter Miami, for whom this tournament is their main objective since in the MLS they are not doing very well.

When will Birmingham Legion vs Inter Miami be played?

The game for the 2023 US Open Cup quarterfinal between Birmingham Legion and Inter Miami at the Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama will take place this Wednesday, June 7 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Birmingham Legion vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Birmingham Legion vs Inter Miami

This game for the 2023 US Open Cup quarterfinal between Birmingham Legion and Inter Miami can be watched in the United States on: CBS All Access, CBS Sports Golazo.