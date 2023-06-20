LAFC will play against Seattle Sounders in what will be the Matchday 20 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch LAFC vs Seattle Sounders online in the US on Apple TV]

This will be one of the most interesting duels of Matchday 20, as two teams fighting in the upper zone of the Western Conference standings will face each other. Unlike the East, where there are significant point gaps between teams, the West is highly competitive, with many teams closely bunched together.

On one hand, we have Los Angeles FC, one of the league leaders, aiming to secure the top position outright and not share it with St. Louis City SC. They won’t have an easy game, as their rivals will be their immediate pursuers, the Seattle Sounders, are only one point behind them.

When will LAFC vs Seattle Sounders be played?

The game for the Matchday 20 of the 2023 MLS between LAFC and Seattle Sounders at the Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, California will be played this Wednesday, June 21 at 10:30 PM (ET).

LAFC vs Seattle Sounders: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch LAFC vs Seattle Sounders

This 2023 MLS game between LAFC and Seattle Sounders will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.