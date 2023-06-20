Atlanta United will play against New York City FC in what will be the Matchday 20 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Atlanta United continues to maintain a solid position within the playoff qualification zone. Currently occupying 6th place in the standings with 28 points, they face the pressure of several closely trailing teams. Any loss or even a tie could jeopardize their playoff position. To secure their spot, Atlanta United need to continue accumulating wins.

Their upcoming match is against New York City FC, a team that has been struggling recently. Initially expected to be contenders for the playoff spots, New York team finds themselves only 4 points above the bottom of the standings. Consequently, they are in dire need of a victory to improve their standing and boost their chances of making it to the playoffs.

When will Atlanta United vs New York City FC be played?

The game for the Matchday 20 of the 2023 MLS between Atlanta United and New York City FC at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia will be played this Wednesday, June 21 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Atlanta United vs New York City FC: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Atlanta United vs New York City FC

This 2023 MLS game between Atlanta United and New York City FC will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.