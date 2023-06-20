LA Galaxy will receive Sporting Kansas City in what will be the Matchday 20 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It will be a duel between two teams in desperate need of points. On one hand, there will be Kansas City, who have 20 points, which is currently not enough for them to secure a postseason position. However, they are only 1 point behind the Portland Timbers, who currently occupy a playoff spot, so a victory would enable them to surpass their rivals.

Kansas City have a good chance of securing all 3 points since they will be facing one of the worst teams of the season. It is surprising to see a team like the Los Angeles Galaxy, who always strive to be at the top, in last place in the standings. They need to bounce back soon before it’s too late.

When will LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City be played?

The game for the Matchday 20 of the 2023 MLS between LA Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City at the Dignity Health Sports Park, Los Angeles, California will be played this Wednesday, June 21 at 10:30 PM (ET).

LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City

This 2023 MLS game between LA Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City will be broadcast in the United States on Apple TV.