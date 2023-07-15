Lionel Messi, champion of the World Cup just a few months ago with his national team, will arrive in Miami to wear the colors of Inter in that city. His presentation to the team is an event highly anticipated by fans of the MLS and the Argentine star, and here we will tell you where you can see it in your country.

It is an event that will attract the attention of the entire soccer world. Not just fans of Inter Miami or MLS, but the whole world soccer’s fans as Lionel Messi is one of the greatest players in history, who will now begin a new stage in his professional career as a Florida team player.

“It’s the biggest day in probably MLS history, right? It’s the best player that the sport of soccer has ever had in my opinion, for what that’s worth,” said Jim Curtin, Philadelphia Union head coach, understanding the importance of having a player of Messi’s level in the league. His presentation will be an event to watch, as will his first game.

Lionel Messi’s presentation at Inter Miami: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9:00 PM

Australia: 12:00 PM (July 17)

Belgium: 2:00 AM (July 17)

Brazil: 9:00 PM

Canada: 8:00 PM

Denmark: 2:00 AM (July 17)

Egypt: 2:00 AM (July 17)

France: 2:00 AM (July 17)

Germany: 2:00 AM (July 17)

Ghana: 12:00 AM (July 17)

Greece: 3:00 AM (July 17)

India: 5:30 AM (July 17)

Indonesia: 8:00 AM (July 17)

Ireland: 1:00 AM (July 17)

Israel: 3:00 AM (July 17)

Italy: 2:00 AM (July 17)

Malaysia: 8:00 AM (July 17)

Mexico: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 2:00 AM (July 17)

New Zealand: 1:00 PM (July 17)

Norway: 2:00 AM (July 17)

Philippines: 8:00 AM (July 17)

Poland: 2:00 AM (July 17)

Portugal: 1:00 AM (July 17)

Saudi Arabia: 3:00 AM (July 17)

Spain: 2:00 AM (July 17)

Sweden: 2:00 AM (July 17)

Switzerland: 2:00 AM (July 17)

UAE: 4:00 AM (July 17)

UK: 1:00 AM (July 17)

United States: 8:00 PM (ET)

Lionel Messi’s presentation at Inter Miami: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Apple TV has the rights to broadcast MLS for the United States, Canada and the rest of the world. Click here and enjoy all the games of one of the best Concacaf leagues, as well as Messi’s presentation at Inter Miami.