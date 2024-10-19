NBA News: Bucks coach Doc Rivers delivers important Khris Middleton’s injury update

With the start of the NBA regular season just days away, Khris Middleton continues his recovery from offseason ankle surgeries. Recently, Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Riversshared a key update on the health of the three-time All-Star, leaving fans eager for clarity on his status.

Initially, it seemed unlikely that Middleton would be ready for the Bucks’ NBA season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers. However, Rivers left the door open for the possibility, according to The Athletic’s Eric Nehm.

“Bucks coach Doc Rivers told reporters that Khris Middleton did not do anything more than the skill development work he has been doing at today’s practice,” Nehm reported. “Rivers added there is still a chance Middleton plays in the season opener on Wednesday, but he needs to play 5-on-5 first.”

Middleton played a pivotal role alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo in helping the Bucks secure the 2020-21 NBA title. However, over the past two years, he has been plagued by significant injuries, which have limited his availability in both the regular season and playoffs.

Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks is defended by Aaron Nesmith #23 of the Indiana Pacers during game two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Antetokounmpo makes surprising trade admission

Giannis Antetokounmpo recently made headlines with a surprising confession about his future in Milwaukee if the Bucks fail to meet expectations this season. After back-to-back early playoff exits, the pressure to return to championship form is higher than ever.

In a candid interview with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Antetokounmpo reflected on the possibility of a trade if things don’t go as planned this season. “Do you have it in the back of your mind, like, ‘(What) if this year doesn’t go well?’ Yeah, if we don’t win a championship, I might get traded. Yeah, this is the job we live. This is the world we’re living in. It’s everybody,” Giannis said.

He added, “It’s the profession that we’re in. At any given moment, if you don’t succeed, that might be it for us. It was the same way with the previous coaching staff, and the year before, the players before. … If you don’t do a good enough job, you’re out.”