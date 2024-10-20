Trending topics:
NFL Rumors: Saints could prevent Chiefs from reuniting Patrick Mahomes with Super Bowl champion

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly targeting a former Super Bowl champion with Patrick Mahomes on the Kansas City Chiefs to boost their offense in the 2024 NFL season.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
© Jeff Bottari/Getty ImagesKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

By Martín O’donnell

The 2024 season is well underway, but NFL teams continue to explore ways to improve their rosters. The New Orleans Saints, for instance, are reportedly looking at a former Super Bowl champion with Patrick Mahomes on the Kansas City Chiefs to boost their offense.

According to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is traveling to New Orleans to have a visit and work out with the Saints on Monday.

The 30-year-old was released by the Buffalo Bills less than a week ago, having recorded just two catches for 26 yards in six appearances with Josh Allen and company during the 2024 NFL season.

A two-time Super Bowl champion with Mahomes in his two seasons in Kansas City (2022-2023), Valdes-Scantling was also cut by the Chiefs in February, shortly after the Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. That forced him to try his luck in free agency, eventually landing in Buffalo.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling - Kansas City Chiefs - NFL 2023

Marquez Valdes-Scantling during practice with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now that he’s in the open market again, Valdes-Scantling could provide some help to a Saints offense that was struck by injuries recently. Apart from losing quarterback Derek Carr due to an oblique injury, New Orleans found out that a knee injury will keep Rashid Shaheed on the sidelines for the rest of the 2024 NFL season.

Valdes-Scantling could be of help for Mahomes amid Chiefs’ injury crisis

While most fans won’t feel like they’re missing out on a great target, Valdes-Scantling could be helpful for Kansas City right now. It’s an easy opportunity for the Chiefs to reunite Mahomes with a Super Bowl champion, which shouldn’t be underestimated given the current state of the team’s pass catchers.

The Chiefs are without their primary wide receivers as both Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Rashee Rice got injured, and it could take a while to see them return to action. In regard to the latter, Reid seemed to confirm the Chiefs will lose him for the rest of the year.

And since Brown’s return date also remains unclear, adding a familiar face as a free agent wouldn’t be crazy for Kansas City at this point. The team doesn’t have much cap space to make a trade, and there aren’t many options out there. While Davante Adams never looked like a realistic target, the Bills have prevented the Chiefs from helping Mahomes with Amari Cooper.

Both Reid and Mahomes have expressed nothing but confidence in the Chiefs’ healthy wide receivers so far. However, we’ll have to wait and see whether that remains the case as the season advances.

martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

