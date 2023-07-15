Lionel Messi is officially a new player of Inter Miami. This Saturday, the former star of Barcelona and PSG was introduced with a spectacular video. His arrival will change forever the MLS.

Messi had a very special message for thousands of fans who are ready to follow him in this new adventure. “Yes, guys. I’ll see you in Miami.” After hoisting the World Cup trophy in Qatar 2022, the final decision had a lot to do with his family.

Of course, one of the big questions is which number Lionel Messi will wear in his new jersey with Inter Miami. It’s important to remember the sales could compete with names such as Tom Brady, Michael Jordan or LeBron James.

Which number will Lionel Messi have with Inter Miami?

In a spectacular video to introduce the soccer star, Lionel Messi walks into DRV PNK Stadium, home of Inter Miami, covered with a black jacket and spraying a graffiti with his name on a wall. No number was seen in that sequence.

A few seconds later, the scene changes. The city of Miami is seen as a fantastic background and Messi appears looking to the skyline. In that precise moment, the beautiful pink jersey is revealed and has the legendary number 10 in black tone.

Though the jersey is still not for sale, Inter Miami could make it available at any moment considering Messi is now officially part of the roster. Many experts project a record-breaking event as it could become the top-selling jersey ever in US sports history.