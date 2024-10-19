Video: Lionel Messi scores two goals for Inter Miami against New England Revolution in MLS

Lionel Messi wasted no time making an impact, needing just one minute to showcase his magic and help Inter Miami achieve a 3-2 comeback against New England Revolution. The key moment came when Messi sent a precise pass to Jordi Alba, whose assist found Benjamin Cremaschi for the third goal.
Instant impact from Messi 👀 Jordi Alba ➡️ Messi ➡️ Alba ➡️ Benjamin Cremaschi @InterMiamiCF takes the lead and is one step closer to the MLS single-season points record.
The match was thrilling from the outset. New England took the lead just two minutes in, when Luca Langoni capitalized on a mistake by David Martinez and scored with a sharp shot to the near post. In the 34th minute, Dylan Borrero doubled the advantage, seizing another opportunity created by Inter Miami’s defensive lapses—this time a miscue from goalkeeper Drake Callender.
LIONEL ANDRES MESSI 🚨 Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi link-up for his 18th goal!
Despite their defensive errors, the Herons took control of possession and created several dangerous opportunities. With key contributions from Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez, they managed to level the score just before halftime. Suarez netted two beautiful goals, showcasing his finishing ability and helping Inter Miami get back into the game.
* Developing story.