Inter Miami were locked in a 2-2 draw with the New England Revolution when Lionel Messi entered the match in the second half. In his very first play, the Argentine superstar delivered a brilliant pass, which led to Benjamin Cremaschi scoring the go-ahead goal. Messi then followed up with two beautiful goals.

Lionel Messi wasted no time making an impact, needing just one minute to showcase his magic and help Inter Miami achieve a 3-2 comeback against New England Revolution. The key moment came when Messi sent a precise pass to Jordi Alba, whose assist found Benjamin Cremaschi for the third goal.

The match was thrilling from the outset. New England took the lead just two minutes in, when Luca Langoni capitalized on a mistake by David Martinez and scored with a sharp shot to the near post. In the 34th minute, Dylan Borrero doubled the advantage, seizing another opportunity created by Inter Miami’s defensive lapses—this time a miscue from goalkeeper Drake Callender.

Despite their defensive errors, the Herons took control of possession and created several dangerous opportunities. With key contributions from Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez, they managed to level the score just before halftime. Suarez netted two beautiful goals, showcasing his finishing ability and helping Inter Miami get back into the game.

* Developing story.