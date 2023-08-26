Minnesota United will receive Seattle Sounders in what will be the Matchday 28 of the 2023 MLS. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders online free in the US on Fubo]

This match sets the stage for a clash with playoff implications. On one side, it will be the Seattle Sounders, who are currently holding onto a coveted postseason berth in the Western Conference. Securing 36 points, they currently reside in the 4th position, but face the pressure of several closely trailing teams.

Among these contenders is none other than Minnesota United, positioned at 9th place with 31 points. This rank necessitates their participation in a playoff for the postseason. Presented with the chance to overcome a direct adversary in the battle for the coveted top 7 positions, Minnesota United are determined not to squander this valuable opportunity.

When will Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders be played?

The game for the Matchday 28 of the 2023 MLS between Minnesota United and Seattle Sounders will be played this Sunday, August 27 at 4:30 PM (ET).

Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch Minnesota United vs Seattle Sounders

This 2023 MLS game between Minnesota United and Seattle Sounders will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Apple TV. Other options: Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Network, FOX Deportes, SiriusXM FC.