Watch Portugal vs Luxembourg for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Matchday 6 of the Euro 2024 qualifiers has a matchup with an undefeated team. This confrontation is going to see Portugal facing Luxembourg at Estadio Do Algarve. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free.

[Watch Portugal vs Luxembourg online free in the US on Fubo]

Portugal are one of the few teams that have a perfect record thus far, with five consecutive victories that have given them a solid lead over their opponents. In their last match of the window, they secured a 1-0 victory over Slovakia.

Luxembourg appear as a great revelation of this tournament, being in the mix for a qualification spot as the second team in the group. Their recent victory against Island has tied them with Slovakia at 10 points.

When will Portugal vs Luxembourg be played?

Portugal will be defying Luxembourg on Matchday 6 of the Euro 2024 qualifiers this Monday, September 11. The game will be played at Estadio Do Algarve.

Portugal vs Luxembourg: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Portugal vs Luxembourg in the US

The game between Portugal and Luxembourg on Matchday 6 of the Euro 2024 qualifiers will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ViX, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, and Foxsports.com are the other options.