Portugal vs Luxembourg: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

Portugal play against Luxembourg this Monday, September 11 in a match for the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The qualifiers have been going as expected for Portugal. They have won all 5 games played so far, and each victory has come with a substantial margin over their opponents. Their spot at Euro 2024 appears nearly guaranteed. However, in soccer, one should never become overconfident.

That’s why they are now determined to pursue another victory. Their opponents will be Luxembourg, who now have 10 points, and are aiming to challenge Slovakia for the second spot in the group. It will be crucial for Luxembourg to secure at least 1 point against Portugal in this pursuit.

Portugal vs Luxembourg: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (September 12)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 12)

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 12)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 12)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 12)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Portugal vs Luxembourg: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: L’Equipe Web, L’Equipe, Molotov, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1, Nitro

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Nova Sports 1

Indonesia: RCTI

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Israel: Sport 4, Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport 255, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Luxembourg: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, RTL 2

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport 4, sooka

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football

New Zealand: Sky Sport 3 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Extra, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: RTP Play, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, RTP 1

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: DAZN, Nitro

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2