Portugal play against Luxembourg this Monday, September 11 in a match for the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The qualifiers have been going as expected for Portugal. They have won all 5 games played so far, and each victory has come with a substantial margin over their opponents. Their spot at Euro 2024 appears nearly guaranteed. However, in soccer, one should never become overconfident.
That’s why they are now determined to pursue another victory. Their opponents will be Luxembourg, who now have 10 points, and are aiming to challenge Slovakia for the second spot in the group. It will be crucial for Luxembourg to secure at least 1 point against Portugal in this pursuit.
Portugal vs Luxembourg: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (September 12)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 12)
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 12)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 12)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 12)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Portugal vs Luxembourg: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: L’Equipe Web, L’Equipe, Molotov, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1, Nitro
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: Nova Sports 1
Indonesia: RCTI
International: UEFA.tv
Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1
Israel: Sport 4, Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport 255, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Luxembourg: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, RTL 2
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport 4, sooka
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football
New Zealand: Sky Sport 3 NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Extra, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: RTP Play, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, RTP 1
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: DAZN, Nitro
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2