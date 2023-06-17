Toluca and Club America meet in a 2023 Club Friendly game. This game will take place at Estadio Nemesio Díez in Toluca de Lerdo. Visitors want to show their power. Here is all the detailed information about this Friendly game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Club America are always favorites every season but during the last tournament they couldn’t win, but in the upcoming season they could become contenders by winning the first games of the season.

Toluca want to take advantage of this friendly game to try a couple of things against a dangerous defense and a lethal attacking formation. They have good players in the midfield but there is still a long way to go for Toluca to win against a big favorite.

When will Toluca vs Club America be played?

Toluca and Club America play for a 2023 Club Friendly game on Saturday, June 17 at Estadio Nemesio Díez in Toluca de Lerdo. This game will be tight until someone scores the first goal.

Toluca vs Club America: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch Toluca vs Club America in the US

This game for a 2023 Club Friendly game, Toluca and Club America at the Estadio Nemesio Díez in Toluca de Lerdo on Saturday, June 17, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW.